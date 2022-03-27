India logs 1,421 new Covid cases, 149 deaths

New Delhi, March 27 India registered 1,421 new Covid-19 cases and 149 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The new fatalities took the total number number of deaths at 5,21,004.

In the wake of a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload further declined to 16,187 on Sunday, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the Ministry said

A total of 1,826 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the cumulative tally to 4,24,82,262. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,20,251 tests were conducted across the country. The country has so far conducted over 78.69 crore cumulative tests.

While the weekly positivity rate currently stood at 0.27 per cent, the daily positivity rate was reported at 0.23 per cent.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 183.20 crore as of Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,17,73, 803 sessions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor