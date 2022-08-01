India logs 16,464 new Covid cases, 39 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 1 In the last 24 hours, India reported 16,464 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,26,396.

The active caseload has increased to 1,43,989, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,112 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,33,65,890. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate marginally rose to 6.01 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,73,888 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.54 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 204.34 crore, achieved via 2,70,63,240 sessions

Over 3.90 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

