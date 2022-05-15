India logs 2,487 Covid cases, 13 deaths

New Delhi, May 15 India on Sunday reported 2,487 fresh Covid cases, a decline against the 2,858 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

Also in the same period, there were 13 Covid fatalities which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,214.

The active caseload has marginally declined to 17,692 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,878 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,79,693. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate reported a slight rise at 0.61 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.62 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,05,156 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.38 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.32 crore, achieved via 2,39,40,502 sessions.

Over 3.17 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

