India logs 6,168 fresh Covid infection, 21 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Sep 2 India on Friday reported 6,168 fresh Covid cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll currently stands at 5,27,932, says the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 59,210 cases, accounting for 0.13 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 9,685 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,55,365. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Positivity rate has marginally declined to 1.94 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country stands at 2.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,18,642 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 88.64 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 212.75 crore.

Over 4.03 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

