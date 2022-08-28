India logs 9,436 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Aug 28 India on Sunday reported 9,436 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, against previous day's count of 9,520, Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, 30 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,27,754.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 86,591 cases, accounting for 0.19 per cent of the total positive cases.

Recovery of 9,999 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,37,93,787. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has marginally risen to 2.93 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 2.70 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,22,551 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.50 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 211.67 crore, achieved via 2,82,08,570 sessions.

Over 4.02 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

