India records 13,615 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

New Delhi, July 12 India reported 13,615 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a decline from the previous day's count of 16,678, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

In the same period, the country reported 20 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,474.

The active caseload has also risen to 1,31,043, accounting for 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 13,265 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,29,96,427. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has declined to 3.23 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.24 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,21,292 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.73 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199 crore, achieved via 2,61,19,579 sessions.

Over 3.75 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

