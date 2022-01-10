India records 1.80 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, in last 24 hours

India is facing a huge spike in corona cases, India reported 1,79,723 cases of corona on Monday. While the number of active cases crosses the mark of 700,000 cases, according to the data published by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (Mohfw).

And the number of Omicron cases is also increasing in the country and now the mark of Omicron cases stands at 4,033. Amongst this 4,033, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases, the present case tally of the state is 1,126, followed by Rajasthan (529), Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), and Kerala (333). The state Rajasthan has overtaken Delhi in the Omicron cases.

The health ministry also reported 146 new deaths, and now the tally rise up to 483,936. And the positivity rate now stands at 13.29 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.92 percent, according to data. The ministry data also showed that the recovery rate has now decreased and gone up to 96.98 percent. In the last 24 hours, 46,569 has been recovered and 3,45,00,172 new cases have been found.