India records 975 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, April 16 India reported 975 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, a marginal rise against 949 infections reported on previous day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

In the same time span, four Covid-related fatatlities occurred, pushing the death toll to 5,21,747.

The active caseload has risen to 11,366, which is 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 796 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,07,834. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,00,918 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.14 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.26 per cent, however the daily positivity rate has reported rise at 0.32 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.38 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. This has been achieved through 2,26,92,417 sessions.

Over 2.40 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

More than 20.60 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor