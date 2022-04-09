India reports 1,150 new Covid cases, 83 deaths

New Delhi, April 9 In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,150 new Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The additional fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,21,656.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 11,365. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,194 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,25,01,196. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,66,362 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the total to 79.34 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stood at 0.23 per cent, the daily positivity rate was reported at 0.25 per cent.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 185.55 crore. This has been achieved through 2,23,73,869 sessions.

Over 2.16 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

