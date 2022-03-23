India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 deaths

New Delhi, March 23 India reported 1,778 fresh Covid cases, marginally higher than the previous days' count of 1,581 in a span of 24 hours. In the same period 62 deaths were recorded taking the total number to 5,16,605, said the Union Health ministry on Wednesday morning.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload further declined to 23,087 on Wednesday, constituting 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 2,542 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,73,057. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 6,77,218 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.42 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.36 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.26 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.89 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. Wednesday. This has been achieved through 2,14,87,809 sessions. Over 52 lakh adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry.

More than 16.97 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor