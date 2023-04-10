India reports 5,880 new Covid cases

New Delhi, April 10 India reported 5,880 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Monday.

The daily positivity rate was at 6.91 per cent while weekly positivity rate stood at 3.67 per cent as per the data released by the Ministry.

The active caseload currently stands at 35,199. The recovery rate is at 98.73 per cent.

In the last 24 hours a total of 3,481 recoveries were logged taking the total recoveries to 4,41,96,318.

