India reports rise in new Covid cases

New Delhi, June 2 India on Thursday reported an increase of 3,712 fresh Covid cases, against the 2,745 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, there were five new Covid fatalities, which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,641.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country slightly rose to 19,509 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,584 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,20,394. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate also reported a rise of 0.84 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.67 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,41,989 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.13 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.70 crore, achieved via 2,46,20,654 sessions.

Over 3.41 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

