India’s Omicron variant tally climbs up to 653, in last 24 hours

India's Omicron tally has risen up to 653, Maharashtra and Delhi are reporting the highest cases amongst the states till now. Maharashtra is leading with 167 cases while Delhi has marked 165 cases, following Kerala has 57 cases, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 46, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

India has also reported 6,358 new cases of coronavirus disease and also reported 293 deaths in the last 24 hours however, now the death toll has gone up to 480,290, the health ministry’s updated data showed. The health ministry also showed that the 6,450 has been also recovered in the last 24 hours, while now the tally rose to 34,243,945. And it is also the highest recovery recorded till now, with 98.40 percent since March 2020.



The rate in positive cases has also been decreased by 0.61 percent in the past 85 days.