Indonesia reports 34,976 new Covid-19 cases, 229 more deaths

Jakarta, Feb 28 Indonesia confirmed 34,976 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total tally to 5,539,394, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the death toll from Covid-19 rose by 229 to 148,073, while 39,384 more people on Sunday were reported to have recovered from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,817,423 in the Southeast Asian country.

The Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus. More than 190.67 million people in the country have received their first vaccine dose, while more than 143.77 million have taken their second dose.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered more than 344.26 million doses so far, including third booster jabs.

