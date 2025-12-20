Inherited nurses crisis from AIADMK: TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Chennai, Dec 20 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday strongly defended the DMK government's handling of nursing appointments and labour issues, placing the blame for long-standing unrest squarely on the former AIADMK regime.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a special medical camp at the Karaneeswarar Temple in Saidapet, the Minister said the DMK government had inherited a flawed contractual nursing structure introduced during the tenure of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

This, he argued, formed the foundation of the grievances seen today.

"The root cause of the nursing crisis can be traced to the contractual system brought in by the previous AIADMK government," Subramanian remarked.

"It is ironic that the very leaders who introduced it are now criticising the state and claiming concern for nurses. The issue is entirely their creation."

The minister dismissed opposition claims regarding ongoing nursing protests, stating that the strike had been withdrawn after extensive talks between representatives and officials on Friday.

According to him, some of the demands put forward by nurses were deemed reasonable and are being addressed, while a few others were not feasible for implementation.

Subramanian emphasised that the situation within the State’s healthcare system has improved significantly since the DMK assumed office. He noted that, at present, only 169 nursing vacancies remain, and the government has already initiated measures to fill them within the next 48 hours.

Backing this claim with data, the minister said the government has regularised 3,783 contractual nurses, issued appointment orders to 3,614 more, and created 1,200 additional posts to strengthen staffing at government hospitals.

He stressed that demands to reinstate posts that have ceased to exist under the old contractual framework cannot be met.

Highlighting wider public healthcare efforts, Subramanian pointed to the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ outreach programme, which includes medical camps held across various zones in Chennai and beyond.

The camps, he said, provide comprehensive check-ups and medicines, helping expand access to healthcare. "As of today, more than 11.42 lakh people have benefited from the camps, with around 45 held across the state," he added.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the issue through dialogue and policy reforms, while criticising attempts by the opposition to politicise the situation.

