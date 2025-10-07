Is Hair Dye Bad for Your Health? Know the Side Effects and Safety Tips

Hair Dye Side Effects: Dyeing hair is pretty common these days as it boost your confidence . But did you know that this can have serious side effects of it. Recently one case came to light where a 20-year-old girl in China developed kidney disease. Looking like her favorite celebrities cost her a lot. This young woman named HUA used to go to the salon every month to color her hair like her favorite celebrities. But after a few days, she started having pain in her stomach and joints. Red spots started appearing on her legs. When she went to the doctor and got tested, it was found that she had swelling in her kidneys, which is called kidney inflammation.

Doctor Tao Chenyang of Zhengzhou People's Hospital said that when you color your hair a lot, toxic elements accumulate in the body through the scalp. Which damage the lungs and kidneys. Not only that, but also increase the risk of cancer. There are many such colors available in the market, which contain high levels of lead and mercury. Which are harmful elements.

Similar incidents have happened before

In America, hairstylist Hector Corvera had filed a case against 10 companies in Los Angeles in early 2025. He claimed that he had developed bladder cancer because he came into contact with carcinogenic chemicals in hair dye. When the doctor asked him what he did, he told him that he was a hair stylist. Then the doctor pointed to hair color.

What should be taken care of while dyeing or coloring hair?

Do an allergy test: Do a patch test 24 hours before applying the dye. Apply a little color to the back of your hand or behind your ear. If itching, redness or irritation occurs, do not use that color.

Keep hair and scalp clean but dry: Before coloring, there should be no excess oil, dust or products on the hair. But do not color immediately after shampooing because the scalp is sensitive at that time.

Use gloves: Do not apply chemicals directly to your hands. Gloves are necessary to prevent your hands from turning black and to avoid skin damage.

Do not leave it on for too long: Leave it for the time specified on the dye pack. Leaving it on for too long can make your hair dry, brittle and brittle.

Wash it with cold or lukewarm water: Do not use hot water as it will remove the color quickly and dry out your hair.

Deep condition after coloring: Use a deep conditioner or hair mask to nourish your hair after dyeing. It will keep your hair soft, shiny and strong.

Protect from sunlight and chlorine: Colored hair can fade due to UV rays and chlorine in swimming pools. Wear a scarf or cap when going outside.

Don't color your hair too often: If you dye your hair every month, the chemicals in it will damage the quality of your hair. Keep a gap of at least 6 to 8 weeks.

Consider natural alternatives: Instead of chemical dyes, try using natural alternatives like henna, coffee, beetroot, indigo powder.