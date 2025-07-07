Is Low Cholesterol Dangerous? Signs, Causes, and Prevention Tips

Increase in bad cholesterol lead to many health risk including heart diseases and strokes. To control the cholesterol levels many try different home remedies or take medicines. But did you know what happens if the cholesterol required by the body decreases? Cholesterol is important our body function depends on the cholesterol and therefore, it is necessary to have it in the right amount in the body. But if its amount increases, many serious problems occur. Not only that, but there is also a risk of death. In such a situation, today let us see what happens when cholesterol decreases.

What happens if cholesterol decreases?

Cholesterol is directly related to the heart. But a research has revealed that if the cholesterol level decreases too much, it increases the risk of hemorrhagic stroke, that is, a bleeding stroke in the brain. The research said that if cholesterol decreases too much, the risk of hemorrhagic stroke increases by 169 percent. The main cause of death in America is heart disease. Not only in America, but also in India, the number of heart disease patients is not less. Every year many people lose their lives due to various heart diseases.

96,043 people were included in this research. They had never had a heart attack, stroke, or cancer. Before starting the research, the LDL cholesterol level of these people was measured. After that, the cholesterol of these people was measured for 9 consecutive years. According to the researchers, the results of this research helped a lot in dealing with cholesterol, heart disease, and hemorrhage cases.

Low Cholesterol dangerous for Pregnant

The problem of low cholesterol is more dangerous for pregnant women because it affects the baby growing in the womb. If the cholesterol level decreases during pregnancy, it increases the risk of premature delivery and low birth weight of the baby.

Reason behind low Cholesterol

People with rare diseases and family history are at higher risk of hypolipidemia (low cholesterol). Malnutrition, anemia, and fat malabsorption can also cause blood cholesterol levels to drop significantly. Thyroid and liver diseases can also cause cholesterol levels to drop even further. Hepatitis C infection and serious illnesses or injuries can increase the risk of hypolipidemia. If treated on time, the problem can be cured

How to keep cholesterol under control?

- Junk food and fast food increase the risk of cholesterol increase. So avoid eating these things.

- Use less oil in vegetables to control cholesterol. Do not eat too much fried foods.

- It is better to eat boiled vegetables. This will keep cholesterol under control.

- Drink tea, coffee, milk shakes. Use low-fat milk for this. Avoid cream and processed dairy products.

- Exercise regularly to keep cholesterol under control.

- Make lifestyle changes to keep cholesterol under control. A sedentary lifestyle is more dangerous.