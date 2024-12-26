Is Sugar Contributing to Your Weight Gain? Learn the Facts About Sweets and Calories

Many people enjoy eating different types of sweets, often having them after meals or as a regular treat. However, what many don't realize is that consuming sweets can contribute to weight gain. Sugar, the main ingredient in many sweets, is rich in calories. If you want to control your weight, reducing your intake of sweets and sugar is crucial.

A teaspoon of sugar (5 grams) contains about 20 calories. While this may seem low, sugar is found in many foods throughout the day, including tea, coffee, and sweets. This constant consumption can lead to an increase in calories and, ultimately, weight gain.

Here's an estimate of the calorie content in some common sweets:

Gulab Jamun (50 grams) – about 150 to 200 calories.

Rasgulla (50 grams) – 125 to 150 calories.

Barfi (40 grams) – 150 to 170 calories.

Laddu (40 grams) – 180 to 200 calories.

If you eat sweets regularly along with other foods containing sugar, your weight can increase quickly. For every 7,700 extra calories consumed, your weight can increase by 1 kg.

Tips to Reduce Sugar and Sweets Intake:

Eat sweets in moderation. Instead of having them daily, reserve sweets for special occasions or celebrations.

Use healthier alternatives. Replace sugar with honey or jaggery in various dishes to reduce calorie intake.

Exercise regularly. If you've indulged in sweets, make sure to exercise to burn off the extra calories.

Incorporate healthy foods. Add green leafy vegetables, pulses, dry fruits, and fresh fruits to your diet to balance your nutrition.

Health Risks of Excess Sugar:

Consuming too much sugar can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of developing conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.