"It's high time that we normalize and acknowledge menstruation": Health experts share views ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day

It was initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United in 2013 and observed for the first time in 2014.

In developing countries, women's choices of menstrual hygiene materials are often limited by the costs, availability and social norms. Adequate sanitation facilities and access to feminine hygiene products are important but opening discussion making adequate education for women and girls is of equal importance. Research has found that not having access to menstrual hygiene management products can keep girls home from school during their period each month.

Talking about menstrual hygiene practices, Dr Ritu Sethi, Director, the Aura Speciality Clinic, Gurgaon and Senior Consultant- Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurgaon, said "As this year's Menstrual Hygiene Day revolves around a pertinent theme of "making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030", it's high time that we should normalise, destigmatize and acknowledge menstruation. Menstruation should be embraced and normalized as a natural fact of life. Destigmatizing menstruation promotes gender equality. By creating an open and accepting environment, we can ensure that menstruating individuals are not an object for discrimination or exclusion. Additionally, normalizing menstruation allows for improved access to menstrual health education, products, and support, empowering individuals to manage their periods with dignity and confidence. Lastly, acknowledging menstruation as a normal part of life encourages open conversations, leading to increased awareness, research, and advancements in menstrual health, ultimately benefiting the overall well-being and reproductive rights of individuals around the world."

"The stigma associated with menstruation can have a significant impact on mental health. The negative societal attitudes and cultural beliefs surrounding menstruation can contribute to feelings of shame, embarrassment, and low self-esteem among young girls. This stigma may lead to various mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, body image issues, and a negative impact on overall well-being. Moreover, the secrecy and silence surrounding menstruation can create a sense of isolation, making it difficult for individuals to seek support or discuss their experiences openly. This lack of validation and understanding can further exacerbate feelings of distress and negatively affect mental health. Therefore, this year's Menstrual Hygiene Day theme "making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030" is just apt and a stepping stone to build a world where no one is held back because they menstruate, said Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

