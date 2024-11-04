Kandhamal mango kernel deaths: Odisha minister meets ailing women at hospital

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday paid a visit to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and enquired about the health condition of the two ailing tribal women who along a few others fell ill recently after consuming mango kernel porridge at Madipanka village in Daringbadi area of Kandhamal district.

It is pertinent here to mention that following the deterioration in their health condition, the two women were shifted from MKCG Medical college and Hospital in Berhampur to the SCB hospital for advanced treatment.

The health minister informed the media persons that two women have been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the SCB hospital and their health condition is stable now.

As per the minister, a team of doctors under the leadership of Dr Jayant Panda has been constituted for the treatment of the two ladies.

“The doctors’ team as well as the state government has been closely monitoring the health conditions of the two women. We will continue our efforts giving them the necessary treatment till they get cured and return to their homes ,” said Mahaling on Monday.

He said the government’s main priority is to provide best treatment to the ailing tribal women so that they get cured soon. The health minister also informed the media persons that four of the six persons admitted in the MKCG hospital have been completely recuperated and returned to their homes while two has been shifted to SCB hospital.

Mahaling also noted that the consumption of mango kernel is a traditional food in the area.

Notably, eight persons fell seriously ill after consuming mango kernel porridge and rice in Madipanka village in Daringbadi area of Kandhamal district on October 29. All the sick persons were later admitted to the Community Health Center at Brahmanigaon where a lady succumbed the next day on October 30.

The doctors later refer the rest seven sick persons to the MKCG medical college and hospital at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

On the basis of primary inquiry, the state government on Saturday clarified that food poisoning was the actual cause behind the unfortunate deaths.

Meanwhile, the opposition continues to target the state government over the issue. The party alleged that the unfortunate deaths of the two women exposed the failed public distribution system in the state.

