Karnataka logs 20,505 Covid cases, 81 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 2 Karnataka on Wednesday logged 20,505 fresh Covid cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 40,903 persons have fully recovered and were discharged.

The total active cases in the state stood at 1,77, 244. The positivity rate for the day was 12.55 per cent and case fatality rate at 0.39 per cent.

The cases in Bengaluru Urban district jumped to 8,850 from 6,685 cases the previous day, while 21,493 persons have been discharged. There were 13 more deaths.

Mysuru (1,209) and Belagavi (1,060) also recorded a high number of cases.

The state's positivity rate has decreased from 20.44 per cent last week to 12.55 per cent, while recovery rate has increased to 94.37 per cent from 90.04 per cent but the case fatality rate has increased from 0.12 per cent last week to 0.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, another 1,63,320 Covid tests were conducted.

