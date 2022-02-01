Karnataka's Covid cases come down to 14,366, 58 fresh deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 1 Karnataka's daily Covid tally came down to 14,366 on Tuesday, while 60,914 people fully recovered and were discharged.

However, there were another 58 deaths.

Positivity rate for the day stood at 13.45 per cent and case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.40 per cent.

Cases in Bengaluru further came down to 6,685, while 35,589 people have been discharged in the city. The state capital also saw nine new deaths.

No other district in the state recorded cases in four digits, barring Belagavi (1,081).

A 7-year-old from Vijayapura, a 35-year-old female from Mysuru, and a 35-year-old male from Bagalkot were among the fresh fatalities.

The number of total active cases in the state stood at 1,97,725, while the positivity rate has come down from 22.51 per cent in the last week to 13.45 per cent. The recovery rate has increased from last week's 89.15 per cent to 93.80 per cent.

As many as 1,06,799 Covid tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours.

