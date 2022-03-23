Kerala logs 702 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 Kerala on Wednesday logged 702 new Covid cases while test positivity rate was 3.02 per cent, state Health Minister Veena George said.

When 903 people turned negative, the total active cases came down to 5,091, of which 10 per cent were being treated in various hospitals.

Two more Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 67,476.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor