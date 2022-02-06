Kerala records 26,729 fresh Covid cases, 22 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 Kerala recorded 26,729 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours after testing 88,098 samples. A total 22 deaths were also reported in the same time span, the state health department said on Sunday.

A total 927 people were admitted to various hospitals on Sunday and 49,691 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,01,814 people are under observation at various places across the state. Of this 4,92,364 people are under home/ institutional quarantine, 9,450 people are under observation at various hospitals across the state.

The health department said, 25,337 people contracted the disease through contact. The contact details of 1,083 people are not available and 190 health workers have contracted the disease on Sunday.

Ernakulam district with 3,989 cases recorded the highest number of cases in the state followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 3,564 cases. Thrissur reported 2,554 cases while Kottayam recorded 2,529 cases, Kollam 2,309, Kozhikode 2,071 cases, Malappuram 1,639, Alappuzha 1,609, Kannur 1,442, Pathanamthitta 1,307, Palakkad 1,215, Idukki 1,213 cases, Wayanad had 825 cases while Kasargod had the least number with 463 fresh cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor