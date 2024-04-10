KGMU introduces surgery procedure for rare hip ailment

Lucknow, April 10 The department of sports medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) introduced a minimally invasive surgical procedure for a rare and agonising hip condition known as hip synovial chondromatosis, affecting only one in a lakh and causing severe pain and mobility impairment.

This innovative approach, a first for the city, promises to spare patients the risks associated with traditional open surgery, according to experts.

The department recently carried out a successful arthroscopic procedure on a 20-year-old man, Himanshu Singh, who had been grappling with the condition for three years. Despite prior consultations with orthopaedic specialists, the ailment remained unidentified.

Sports medicine faculty, Prof. Abhishek Saini said that the hip joint’s lining, the synovium, typically secretes fluid to lubricate the joint and facilitate smooth movement. However, in synovial chondromatosis, the synovium malfunctions, leading to the growth of abnormal cartilage, which can break loose and make pebble-like structures.

Patients afflicted with this condition often encounter abrupt joint locking, excruciating pain, and difficulties performing routine activities such as sitting cross-legged or walking.

Unfortunately, conventional X-rays may not always detect this condition, resulting in a misdiagnosis.

Furthermore, traditional open surgery for this ailment may jeopardise the hip’s blood supply, potentially necessitating joint replacement in the future.

“Arthroscopy allows surgeons to visualise and operate inside the joint through small incisions. It is an effective method for removing loose cartilage fragments and other aberrant tissues, thereby alleviating pain and enhancing joint mobility,” explained Saini.

