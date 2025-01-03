Know How Fasting Can Make Your Body Look Younger and Extend Your Life

As people age, concerns about aging increase, with many desiring to maintain a youthful appearance and extend their lifespan, aspiring to live to 100 years old. In several countries, the average life expectancy exceeds 100 years. Many seek answers on how to increase lifespan, and Dr. Ravi K. Gupta from Miami, USA, offers insights on this topic. Dr. Gupta, an expert in hematology oncology, believes that fasting can rejuvenate the body. He tested this theory on himself and found that his biological age decreased after fasting.

While aging is a natural process that cannot be halted, biological age can be reduced, potentially extending one's lifespan. Dr. Gupta explained this concept further. Biological age is assessed through a blood test, which evaluates the functional age of various organs, such as the heart, brain, and lungs. By managing biological age, individuals can fend off diseases, ensuring that their internal organs remain youthful regardless of their external appearance.

Dr. Gupta advocates for fasting as a method to lower biological age. He suggests starting with a one-day fast. He conducted a biological test before and after a three-day water fast and observed significant results. After fasting for three days, during which he consumed only water and toothpaste, Dr. Gupta's test results revealed surprising outcomes. With the exception of blood, the ages of all his organs decreased, with his lungs becoming four years younger.

Biological age before the three-day fast:

Lung age: 32.1 years

Blood age: 35.7 years

Liver age: 31.1 years

Heart age: 32.1 years

Kidney age: 33 years

Brain age: 34.4 years

Chronological age: 29 years

Biological age after the three-day fast:

Lung age: 27.9 years

Blood age: 36.5 years

Liver age: 29.6 years

Heart age: 29.5 years

Kidney age: 30.8 years

Brain age: 33.5 years

Chronological age: 29 years