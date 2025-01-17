Know How How Ajwain and Saunf Can Help Tackle Gastric Problems and Improve Metabolism

Ajwain (also known as carom seeds) and Saunf (fennel seeds) have been used for centuries as natural remedies for stomach-related issues. Both are beneficial for digestive health and have antibacterial properties that help prevent stomach infections. Ajwain is especially known for its effectiveness in maintaining intestinal health. It contains various digestive enzymes that promote healthy digestion and help alleviate issues such as gas and acidity. It also stimulates appetite and can be consumed in powdered form or boiled in water. If you're struggling with slow digestion, a simple remedy with Ajwain can be highly effective.

In addition, Ajwain is rich in vitamin C and fibers, which contribute to overall digestive health. Drinking Ajwain water can provide relief from stomach bloating, pain, and other digestive discomforts. Regular consumption of Ajwain can also improve metabolism, helping to detoxify the body and enhance digestion.

Saunf Ajwain Water is an excellent home remedy for those experiencing gastric problems, a common issue in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Irregular eating habits, stress, and poor lifestyle choices can contribute to these issues. Drinking Ajwain water on an empty stomach can help activate the enzymes in the intestines, which improves digestion and prevents gastric problems. Additionally, Ajwain contains thymol, a compound that helps reduce the formation of gas in the stomach.

How to Make Ajwain Water: To prepare Ajwain water, take a spoonful of Ajwain seeds and soak them in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, strain the water and drink it. Regular consumption of this water not only prevents gastric issues but also helps improve bowel movements by flushing out toxins from the body, leaving you feeling refreshed.

Also Read: AIM, Niti Ayog invites applications for Youth Co:Lab Challenge 2025

Incorporating these traditional remedies into your daily routine can help maintain good digestive health and prevent digestive disorders.