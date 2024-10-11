Know How Skipping Meals Can Lead to Headaches

Headaches are a frequent and often debilitating issue that many people experience in their daily lives. These headaches can stem from various causes, including dehydration, missing meals, stress, and overworking. Each of these factors can put strain on the body, leading to discomfort and pain in the head region. For instance, dehydration reduces the brain's water content, causing it to temporarily shrink and pull away from the skull, triggering a headache. Skipping meals leads to a drop in blood sugar levels, which can cause the brain to react with similar pain. Stress and overwork cause tension in the muscles of the neck and scalp, contributing to tension-type headaches.

Dr. Priyanka Sahrawat, a neurologist at AIIMS Delhi, offers some practical advice for those who suffer from frequent headaches. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining a well-balanced lifestyle to manage and potentially reduce the frequency of headaches.

Some of her key recommendations include:

Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water throughout the day is essential. Dehydration is a common cause of headaches, so it's crucial to replenish your body with fluids, especially if you lead an active lifestyle or live in a hot climate. Eat Regular Meals: Skipping meals can lead to a drop in blood sugar levels, triggering headaches. It’s important to eat balanced meals at regular intervals, incorporating nutrient-dense foods that provide sustained energy. Manage Stress: Stress is a significant contributor to tension headaches. Dr. Sahrawat recommends practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to manage stress effectively. Taking short breaks throughout the day can also help prevent stress from building up. Take Regular Breaks: Overworking without proper breaks can strain the body and mind, leading to headaches. Make sure to take periodic breaks from work, especially if you're staring at a computer screen or doing repetitive tasks for extended periods. Get Enough Sleep: Lack of sleep can aggravate headaches, so ensuring you have a consistent sleep schedule and getting 7-8 hours of rest each night is important for your overall health and headache prevention.

By incorporating these habits into your daily routine, Dr. Sahrawat believes that many individuals can effectively reduce the frequency and intensity of their headaches. However, if headaches persist or worsen, she advises seeking medical attention to rule out any underlying health issues.