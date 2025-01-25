Know Why You Should Never Give Milk to Your Child Before Bedtime

Parents often give their children milk before bedtime, believing it to be healthy. However, caution is advised. Giving milk to young children at night can be harmful. Here’s why you should reconsider this practice. If your child is over two years old and frequently suffers from coughs and colds, avoid giving them milk at night. Symptoms like constipation and fatigue may indicate milk biscuit syndrome, which arises from nighttime milk and snack consumption, leading to reflux and various health issues. This syndrome is not an allergy or infection, but rather a result of dietary choices.

Milk contains sugar that can elevate blood sugar levels and cause hyperactivity, making it harder for children to sleep. Contrary to the belief that milk before bed promotes sound sleep, it can actually disrupt it. Many think that nighttime milk will help their child gain weight, but this is a misconception. Additionally, experts suggest that milk at night hampers the body's natural detoxification process.

For children prone to coughs and colds, it’s advisable to refrain from giving milk at night for a few days to observe improvements in their health. The optimal time to give milk to young children is in the morning, preferably with breakfast. Morning milk helps keep children active throughout the day and is easier to digest. If your child goes to school, consider giving them milk in the morning to ensure they start the day with a full stomach.