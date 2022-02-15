K'taka logs 1,405 Covid cases, 26 deaths; numbers dip in B'luru

Bengaluru, Feb 15 Karnataka logged 1,405 new Covid cases and 26 deaths as against 5,762 discharges on Tuesday, with its test positivity rate falling below the 2 per cent-mark to 1.91 per cent.

The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 26,832 on Tuesday. The state presently has a case fatality rate of 1.85 per cent.

Karnataka had logged 1,568 new Covid cases against 6,025 discharges and 25 deaths on Monday.

The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 765 against 2,548 discharges. Tuesday's reported Covid deaths were six. The total active cases in Bengaluru has come down to 11,101.

Yadgir (4), Raichur (2), Davanagere (9) and Bidar (7) districts reported Covid cases in single digits. No other district in the state recorded Covid cases in three digits.

Total Covid tests done in the last 24 hours were 73,286. The positivity rate has come down to 1.91 per cent in the last 24 hours from 4.14 per cent last week.

The recovery rate stood to 98.30 per cent in the state.

