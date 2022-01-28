K'taka reports 31,198 new Covid cases; 50 deaths

Bengaluru, Jan 28 Karnataka on Friday registered 31,198 new Covid cases, officials said, adding 50 deaths were also recorded in the state.

Meanwhile, 71,092 people have been discharged.

Positivity for the day stood at 20.91 per cent and case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.16 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 15,199 positive cases on a single day against 44,866 discharges. Eight Covid deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru (1,877), Dharwad (1,500), Tumakuru (1,315), Hassan (1,037) have recorded a higher number of cases.

A 21-year-old male from Bengaluru Urban and 32-year-old female from Belagavi were among the 50 deceased persons in the state.

Meanwhile, the "Carryover provision'' for the academic year 2021-22 for Diploma students has been declared as applicable to all the subjects, in view of the Covid pandemic, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education said on Friday.

Saying an order to this effect has been issued, the Minister added: "Earlier, there used to be the provision of carryover for a maximum of 4 subjects for diploma courses. But, considering the surge in the pandemic it has been extended to all the subjects for the current academic year."

