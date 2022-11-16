K'taka to clamp down on unnecessary C-section deliveries in govt hospitals

Bengaluru, Nov 16 The Karnataka government is preparing to clamp down on the unethical practice of conducting unnecessary C-section deliveries in government hospitals, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

"A committee will be formed to monitor and check unnecessary C-section deliveries in district and taluka government hospitals," he told the media in Tumkur.

Noting that C-section deliveries should generally remain within 20-40 per cent of the total deliveries, the minister said that such operations should not be recommended in cases where normal delivery is feasible.

"If this is being deliberately done we will take strict action to stop this. The District Surgeon should have a weekly meeting with all department heads on every Friday and address any issues that they may be facing. DC is also being directed to regularly visit district hospitals," he said.

The minister said that 438 Namma Clinics are being established in the state and 288 of them are ready.

"The CM will dedicate the Namma Clinics to public this month and Tumkur will get 10 Namma Clinics. The women clinics will be named Ayushmati Clinic," he said. The namma clinics are neighbourhood clinics fashioned on the lines of the Mohalla clinics in Delhi.

Sudhakar also handed over a cheque of Rs 10 Lakh to the elder daughter of the pregnant woman who lost her life after she was denied treatment in the Tumkur district hospital. The woman was turned away from the hospital for not possessing identity documents. She later died while giving birth to her twin boys at her home. "The amount will be kept as a fixed deposit which can be used for her future after the girl attains 18 years," the minister said.

