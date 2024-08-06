Lebanon receives 32 tonnes of medical supplies from WHO

Beirut, Aug 6 Lebanon has received 32 tonnes of medical supplies and medicines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise the health sector's readiness to confront any possible war escalation, media reported.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad received the donation at the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, in the presence of Abdel Nasser Abu Bakr, the WHO representative in Lebanon.

Abiad thanked the WHO for the aid, calling on the organisation to exert all efforts and pressure on Israel to stop its attacks, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakr said that the medical aid from the WHO to Lebanon aims to strengthen the health sector and secure medical supplies and medicines during crises, noting that "the organisation will continue to support the health sector and health workers".

Anticipation and caution have been prevailing in Lebanon following Israel's attack in Beirut's southern suburbs on July 30, killing Hezbollah senior military commander Fouad Shokor and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

