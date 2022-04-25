LU offers new course in naturopathy, Yogic science

Lucknow, April 25 Students at the Lucknow University (LU) will now have a new option for an under-graduate course in Naturopathic and Yogic Science (BNYS) from the academic session 2022-23.

According to LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, the duration of the course will be 5.5 years. Candidates can apply for admission on 60 seats of the course that will be offered under LU's Institute of Yogic Studies.

"The application process for the course is the same as other UG courses. Students will have to apply online on LU's official website. The last date to apply for admission is May 31," he said and added that a candidate should have at least 50 per cent marks in biology in Class 12 to be eligible to apply for admission in the course.

The admission will be on the basis of the merit of entrance test.

Students, who are appearing for the intermediate exam this year, can also apply and appear in the entrance exam. The age of the student should not be less than 17 years at the time of admission. The five years of the course will include one year of mandatory internship."

Srivastava said the BNYS course is related to medical science and has high employability.

In this, the study of body structure, body mechanism, changes in the body during disease and natural methods of identifying diseases such as facial morphology and others will be done.

