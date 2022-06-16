Lucknow reports 72 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

Lucknow, June 16 Lucknow has registered 72 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The rise in the number of daily infections over the fortnight has also led to gradual increase in the case positivity rate (CPR).

However, no severity in patients has been reported so far.

Among the fresh cases, 13 were reported from Chinhat, followed by Aliganj (12), Indiranagar (11), Old City (9), Kaiserbagh (7), Sarojininagar (5) Turiya Ganj (4), Gosainganj (3), NK Road (2) and Gudamba (1).

Of the total patients, 21 got themselves tested after experiencing influenza-like symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Manoj Agrawal, said: "No patient needed hospitalisation because most of them are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. All the patients are recovering at home.

"At least 16 patients who were diagnosed with the infection earlier, are admitted to three hospitals. These patients had come to the hospital for treatment of non-Covid ailments but were tested positive during routine checking."

However, the CPR, the number of positive samples per 100 tested, in Lucknow has slowly climbed to 1.1 per cent in June from 1 per cent in May and 0.9 per cent in April.

CPR is a crucial indicator of the extent of the pandemic at a given point in time, said health officers and emphasised that though severity of cases is low, people must follow all Covid protocols because prevention is better than treatment.

They said that genome sequencing of the virus found in the patients with travel history, was also being done to keep tabs on new variants.

