Luxembourg PM Bettel tests positive for Covid-19 again

Brussels, July 19 During a rapid self-test, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for Covid-19. A positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test later confirmed the result, local media reported.

The Prime Minister was found infected with Covid-19 on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He immediately began self-isolating, according to the report.

Bettel, 49, has only mild symptoms and will continue to carry out his duties through telework.

In June 2021, the Prime Minister already tested positive for coronavirus only a few weeks before he received his second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14 of the 16 Ministers of the Luxembourg government have already contracted Covid-19, the local newspaper Le Quotidien said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor