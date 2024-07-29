Maha Agriculture Minister recovering after undergoing gallbladder surgery

Mumbai, July 29 Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and National Congress Party (NCP) Spokesperson Dhananjay Munde is recovering from gallbladder surgery that took place last week at a private hospital here.

Munde's office said on Monday that the Minister's condition is stable and the doctors have advised him to take rest in the hospital for another four to five days for further treatment.

Munde's office added that although the Minister was suffering from bile and stomach ache for many days, he had neglected it due to continuous tours, meetings, government and the party work.

The NCP leader was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday after he complained about severe stomach pain and underwent the surgery last Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have inquired about Munde's health over the phone and advised him to take rest.

BJP leaders and the Minister's cousins, Pankaja Munde and Pritam Munde, met him at the hospital and inquired about his health.

