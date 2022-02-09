Malaysia reports 13,944 new Covid cases

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 9 Malaysia reported 13,944 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 2,939,198, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 153 new imported cases, with 13,791 local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported citing Malaysia's Health Ministry.

A further 13 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,056.

As many as 5,421 new recoveries were seen on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,824,071.

There are, currently, 83,071 active cases, 138 of which are in intensive care units and 71 are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 152,358 vaccine doses on Tuesday. So far, 80 per cent of the population has received the first dose, 78.8 per cent the second and 38.6 per cent the booster dose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor