Malaysia reports 1,918 new Covid-19 infections, 2 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur, May 25 Malaysia reported 1,918 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national total to 4,494,782, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 22 new imported cases as of Tuesday midnight, with 1,896 being local transmissions, data released on the Ministry's website showed.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the toll to 35,647, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry reported 2,124 new recoveries, bringing the total number to 4,434,195.

There are 24,940 active cases, with 32 being held in intensive care and 19 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 9,883 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone, and 85.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 per cent have received boosters.

