Malaysia reports 24,466 new Covid infections, 40 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 28 Malaysia reported 24,466 new Covid infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 3,419,636, according to the health ministry.

There are 246 new imported cases, with 24,220 being local transmissions, as per data released on the ministry's website.

Further 40 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,674, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry reported 22,710 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,086,270.

There are 300,692 active cases, 353 are being held in intensive care and 193 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 101,136 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 82.5 per cent of the population has received at least one dose, 78.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 44.6 per cent have received booster jabs.

