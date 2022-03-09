Malaysia reports 31,490 new Covid-19 infections, 79 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, March 9 Malaysia reported 31,490 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national total to 3,680,953, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

There are 473 new imported cases, with 31,017 being local transmissions reported as of Tuesday midnight, data released on the Ministry's website showed.

A further 79 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,384, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry reported 29,035 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged patients to 3,340,889.

There are 306,680 active cases, 373 are being held in intensive care and 223 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 68,624 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday and 83.3 per cent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose, 78.9 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 46.3 per cent have received booster doses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor