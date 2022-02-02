Malaysia reports 5,566 new Covid infections, 7 deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 Malaysia reported 5,566 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 2,876,324, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 227 new imported cases, with 5,339 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further seven deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,985, Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 3,187 new recoveries, brought the total number of the discharged patients to 2,787,190.

There are 57,152 active cases, 113 are being held in intensive care and 59 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 28,683 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 79.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 36.8 per cent have received boosters.

