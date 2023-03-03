Mandaviya flags off Jan Aushadhi Train highlighting Generic medicines

New Delhi, March 3 On the third day of the week-long celebrations of Jan Aushadhi week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off a Jan Aushadhi Train (Chhattisgarh Samparkranti Express) from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station here on Friday.

The train has been wrapped with the branding of the Jan Aushadhi scheme to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Generic medicines, which are available through more than 9,000 Kendras at affordable prices.

This train will travel to more than four states for two months.

Also, a similar train from Pune to Danapur has been flagged off, covering four states for two months to generate awareness among the general public about the Jan Aushadhi scheme.

The third day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2023 was observed as 'Jan Aushadhi - Ek Kadam Matri Shakti Ki Ore' across the country.

Mandaviya said: "Over 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are working to ensure that people would get quality medicines at affordable prices and these Kendras are gaining popularity amongst public. He said that the Railways is also carrying a special campaign for the publicity of the affordable generic medicines which in turn will create awareness among the public and will also save their money.

"Railway Ministry has decided to open Jan Aushadhi kendras at some big railway stations. This will prove beneficial for the commuters as they can buy medicines from these kendras at stations and they don't need to go anywhere," he added.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has planned various events in different cities starting from March 1-7, which will focus on awareness about the Jan Aushadhi Scheme.

