Maryam Nawaz tests Covid positive

Islamabad, July 16 PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said she has tested positive for Covid.

Maryam made the announcement in a post on twitter.

The leader has been busy campaigning ahead of the bypolls to 20 constituencies of Punjab province, Geo TV reported.

She addressed back to back rallies in Lahore and Multan on Friday.

In July 2021, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had announced that Maryam has contracted Covid.

However, at that time Maryam said she has flu, cough and fever and is being treated at home.

"Overwhelmed by outpouring of prayers and good wishes," she had said.

