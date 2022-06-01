Massive drive for Covid booster shot in Goa on June 5

Panaji, June 1 In a bid to get more eligible persons to administer the booster shot, the Goa government will launch a massive drive on June 5, as part of which booster shots would be given free of cost, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"Those who have completed nine months after the second dose, they should take their booster dose. This includes those above sixty (years), health workers, frontline workers. Take a booster shot at your nearby primary health centres on June 5," Sawant said.

The state's health administration has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prompt and extended coverage of the first and second dose of the Covid vaccine.

The booster shot coverage in Goa has been poor as only around 1.3 lakh doses have been administered so far in the state, which has a population of 1.5 million.

