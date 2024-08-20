MDNIY organises medical education programme to boost therapeutic knowledge of yoga

New Delhi, Aug 20 Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) is organising a continuing medical education (CME) programme for Ayush teachers, doctors, and scientists, to boost the therapeutic knowledge of yoga, Ayush Ministry said on Tuesday.

The six-day event, held from August 19-24, aims to re-energize, enhance, and upgrade the academic and therapeutic expertise in yoga across philosophical, scientific, and practical dimensions.

"This initiative sponsored by the Ministry of Ayush, supported by Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, is aimed at enhancing the capacity of Ayush doctors to incorporate yoga into their standard medical practices,” said Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY.

"The Ministry’s Continued Medical Education (CME) programme is specifically designed to equip Ayush doctors with evidence-based knowledge to seamlessly integrate Yoga into their day-to-day practice,” Samagandi added.

CME covers a range of topics, including prop yoga, modulated yoga forms, practical demonstrations, diet and yoga, and the integration of Ayurveda and yoga. Thirty participants have been selected from across the country.

At the inaugural session, Dr. K.K. Deepak, visiting Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) described the programme as a platform for "upskilling in yoga and allied sciences."

“Without proper research methodologies, the profound impact of yoga on human life cannot be adequately evidenced,” he added

Dr. Deepak also compared the standardisation of research protocols in allopathic sciences to the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Ayush, particularly through initiatives like the Ayurgyan scheme, to upgrade research methodologies in yogic sciences.

The programme also offers a blend of traditional yoga principles with the latest research insights.

At the event, esteemed speakers from across the nation will deliver insightful sessions on key topics, including textual knowledge of yoga, yogic practices for wellness, the therapeutic applications of yoga, recent scientific research trends in yoga, and modern teaching methodologies.

