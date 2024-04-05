Medical professors in South Korea to file constitutional petition over quota hike

Seoul, April 5 Medical professors in South Korea plan to file a constitutional appeal over the government's decision to raise medical school admissions, claiming the increase violates their basic rights, officials said on Friday.

The Medical Professors Association of Korea is scheduled to file the petition with the Constitutional Court before the April 10 general elections against the government's plan to raise the number of medical students by 2,000 starting next year from the current 3,058 seats to address a shortage of doctors, Yonhap news agency reported.

The plan has caused a massive walkout by junior doctors since February 20, as well as major disruptions to the country's medical service.

The professors' association earlier filed an appeal with the Seoul Administration Court seeking the suspension of the government's execution of the plan, but the court dismissed the case without deliberation.

"The government's exercise of authority to raise the admissions by 2,000 violates the basic rights of professors, including their autonomy of education," a lawyer of the group said.

"Following the dismissal, we cannot expect any redemption of our rights by lower courts so we are entitled to bring the case to the Constitutional Court. We will file the petition before the elections next week," he added.

The association also plans to apply for a court injunction this month before the government announces detailed plans and requirements for college entrance next year.

Meanwhile, the government is determined to accomplish medical reform, Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a government response meeting, a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol met a leader of a group of trainee doctors, Yonhap reported.

"The government is determined to accomplish medical reform in a flexible, inclusive, but unwavering manner that upholds principles," Park said.

Park also called for trainee doctors to end their walkout and continue talks with the government over medical reform.

