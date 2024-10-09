Men Who Listen to Their Wives Have Lower Risk of Heart Attack, Finds Study

Disputes in husband-wife relationships are common, with differences arising for various reasons. Many people desire that their partner listen to them, and it's often said that a household where the wife's voice is heard tends to be more peaceful, leading to greater happiness among family members. However, some husbands act on their own judgment without considering their wife's opinions, undervaluing her input. Research has shown that homes where a wife's opinion is disregarded often experience unrest, tension, and stress.

Research Highlights Impact of Husband-Wife Communication on Heart Health

A study conducted in 2014 examined 281 people to explore the connection between marital communication and heart health. It found that men, in particular, face a higher risk of heart attacks compared to women. According to the research, men who actively listen to their wives experience a lower risk of heart attacks. The study said that interpersonal emotions and health behaviors significantly affect overall health, with husband-wife communication playing a crucial role. Positive interactions with one's spouse were found to be beneficial for heart health. Researcher Joseph, in a report by Live Science, highlighted the relationship between healthy carotid arteries and heart health, noting the impact of good communication between couples on reducing heart attack risks.

Partner Interaction Linked to Heart Health

According to Nataria Joseph from the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, negative interactions between spouses are associated with denser carotid arteries, which increase the risk of cardiovascular issues. Positive communication with your spouse, even after a tiring day, can lower the risk of heart attack or stroke, making it important to engage with your partner regularly.