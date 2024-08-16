Mental Health Disorders Affect 28% of UG and 15% of PG Medical Students, NMC Survey Finds

An online survey conducted by the National Medical Commission (NMC) has revealed that 28% of undergraduate medical students and 15% of post-graduate medical students are experiencing mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression.

The survey, conducted by a task force established by the NMC in response to a recent spate of suicides among medical students, found that nearly 16% of undergraduate students and 31% of post-graduate students have reported having considered suicide.

According to a report of TOI, in total, the survey engaged 25,590 undergraduate students, 5,337 post-graduate students, and 7,035 faculty members from medical colleges nationwide.

The survey report, released by the NMC task force, indicates significant concerns regarding the accessibility and quality of mental health services for medical students. Specifically, 3,648 undergraduate students (19%) rated the accessibility of these services as either very or somewhat inaccessible. Additionally, 4,808 undergraduate students (19%) assessed the quality of mental health services as either very poor or poor.

The survey results show that nearly 41% of post-graduate students felt uncomfortable seeking mental health help. Experts examining these findings noted that a significant number of students—44%—avoided seeking assistance due to concerns about confidentiality, underscoring a prevalent fear of privacy breaches that deters them from seeking support.