Millennials have more faith in Indian Covid vax than Gen Z: Report
By IANS | Published: February 28, 2022 07:48 PM2022-02-28T19:48:04+5:302022-02-28T20:00:16+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 28 About 43 per cent millennials have increased faith in Covid vaccines developed in India, more than Gen Z (30 per cent), according to a report.
Millennials are people born between 1977 and 1995, while Gen Z are those born between 1996 and 2015.
The report also showed that 88 per cent of Millennials in India agreed with the role of Covid vaccine than Gen Z (81 per cent) and others.
In general, 85 per cent people considered Covid vaccines to be safe and effective, and a majority considered Indian vaccines safer than those developed in other countries (67 per cent).
Gen Z (below 25 years) and Millennials (26-41 years) also mentioned the World Health Organisation as their most trusted source of information about vaccines.
The report is based on a survey by HEAL Foundation in collaboration with Saizen Global Insights & Consulting.
The survey included 1,106 respondents across nine metro cities of India.
More than 90 per cent believe in vaccines and understand/appreciate the role of vaccines in the fight against Covid-19.
About 80 per cent are also optimistic about life getting back to normal in the next 2-5 years from Covid impacts.
Unvaccinated people showed higher concerns, while females were also found somewhat more worried or less sure about vaccine safety and efficacy than males.
Side effects are a top concern across generations. Boomers (58-76) have somewhat low belief in vaccine efficacy and its concern.
